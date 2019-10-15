RANKIN, Pa. - A large number of dump trucks are carrying dangerous oversized loads of hot rock from the U.S. Steel plant through two local towns, and police are not happy.
Police told Channel 11 Tuesday that a truck carrying an illegal load dumped debris on the Rankin Bridge from end to end, restricting drivers to one lane to clean up what the chief of police called “a big mess.”
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is looking into the complaints, and why the driver of the truck could be cited thousands of dollars in fines – for 11 News at 5:45.
