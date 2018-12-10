0 E-waste like TVs, computers could soon be easier to recycle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - City of Pittsburgh residents could soon have a way to responsibly recycle hazardous electronic waste, which has been banned from Pennsylvania landfills since 2010.

Under a contract being introduced Tuesday to Pittsburgh City Council, city residents would be able to “responsibly recycle electronic and hazardous waste in a cost-effective manner,” according to a news release.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

E-waste, such as televisions and computers, often contains lead and mercury. The ban from state landfills has left residents with few reasonable options to recycle.

With legislation being introduced Tuesday, the City Department of Public Works would contract with Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling Inc.

The contract would provide both curbside and drop-off options for residents looking to recycle e-waste and household hazardous waste, including paint and chemicals, the news release said.

The service would begin in January.

“This legislation is good for residents and for our neighborhoods, especially as it should cut down on illegal dumping,” said Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, who introduced the legislation with former councilman, now mayoral Chief of Staff, Dan Gilman.

TRENDING NOW:

E-waste and hazardous waste must be recycled in an environmentally sound manner that complies with state and federal law, and that requires fees for proper disposal.

Proposed prices for disposing most televisions and computers will be 40 cents per pound, the news release said.

Residents would have the option of dropping off e-waste and hazardous waste twice a week -- on Wednesdays and Sundays -- at the DPW facility at 3001 Railroad Street in the Strip District.

Furthermore, neighborhood recycling events would be scheduled around the city, and home pickup would also be offered for a $50 fee, in addition to the cost per pound of material.

The city’s proposed contract with Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling Inc. is for $210,000.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.