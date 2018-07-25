PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 11:18 P.M. - An elderly man who was hit by a pickup truck after getting on the T Tuesday evening has died, according to police.
An elderly man was hit by a truck after getting off the T in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood on Tuesday.
Police are still investigating, but they think it may have been an accident.
At this point, the driver won't face charges.
Police think the man didn't see the truck coming toward him.
The driver wasn't speeding, but people who ride the T said there should be more caution from drivers who go through the area.
"This is a dangerous intersection this comes as no surprise," said Mark Korabelnikov, who was on the T at the time.
A portion of the T was shut down during the incident but has since reopened.
