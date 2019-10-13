NEW CASTLE, Pa. - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in New Castle, according to investigators.
Firefighters were initially called to the home in the 1700 block of Gretchen Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday for reports that a woman may have been trapped inside the burning building.
Fire officials told Channel 11 that crews were able to put out the fire fairly quickly, but the coroner’s office confirmed an elderly woman was killed.
The victim’s name has not yet been released, but she lived alone in that house.
It is unclear how the fire started, and if there was anyone else inside the home when it happened.
