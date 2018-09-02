Elderly woman suffering from dementia found after going missing

UPDATE: Shirley Perry has been found.
Police are looking for a missing elderly woman suffering from the early stages of dementia.
Shirley Perry, 79, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Shenango Tree Top apartment complex in Shenango Township, Lawrence County, police said. She was wearing a light-colored top and pants.
Perry is white, about 5 feet tall and 100 lbs. She has white hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 724-654-2243.
