ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family in Elizabeth Township has some major cleanup to take care of after someone drove into their home.
Police tell Channel 11 the female driver lost control before crashing into the home on Maley Drive around 9 a.m. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.
A neighbor said he heard the crash than ran outside to see what happened.
“I was on the phone with 911 and I saw the kid peek out of the window, told him to back up. Then, I saw the blinds shut and I didn’t know what to do and then I saw the lady moving around in the car,” Ryan Prah said.
The homeowner didn’t want to talk on camera, but said his family was not hurt.
11:16 AM 4/23/2019
