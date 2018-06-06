  • Police charge Freedom man with rape

    Police arrested a Beaver County man and charged him with raping a woman while she was unconscious. 

    Police say Zachary Dinell met up with the woman at a local golf course and eventually brought her back to his Freedom home.

    Police paperwork states she woke up inside his house hours later and never consented to sex. The victim told police the suspect texted her nude pictures and photos of herself.

