Employee used guests' credit cards to book rooms at Pittsburgh hotels, police say

PITTSBURGH - Police say a man who has worked at several area hotels began using random guests’ credit card numbers to book rooms for himself and run thousands of dollars in ancillary charges.
Mark Melodia allegedly booked a room at the Omni William Penn using a stolen credit card number and the alias “Ricardo Ramirez,” according to a criminal complaint.
Two weeks later, Melodia tried to book another room at the hotel with the same credit card, according to the complaint.
Gabriella DeLuca has more on the investigation, including how police officers finally tracked down Melodia, for 11 at 11.
