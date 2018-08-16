An equipment issue is impacting 911 service in Fayette County.
Fayette County residents can still call 911. The calls will automatically go to Westmoreland County who will then relay the call to Fayette County
Residents can also call 724-836-1551 if they have an emergency, according to a spokesperson for Fayette County EMS.
Fire departments are manning all stations until the issue is fixed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Road rage incident ends with car flipping, person going to hospital
- FBI, police swarm home in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died
- VIDEO: Husband arrested in case of missing wife, 2 young daughters
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}