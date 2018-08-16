  • Equipment issue impacting 911 service in Fayette County

    An equipment issue is impacting 911 service in Fayette County.

    Fayette County residents can still call 911. The calls will automatically go to Westmoreland County who will then relay the call to Fayette County

    Residents can also call 724-836-1551 if they have an emergency, according to a spokesperson for Fayette County EMS.

    Fire departments are manning all stations until the issue is fixed. 

