Explosive safety demonstration shows how dangerous potent fireworks can be

Two weeks from Wednesday, Pennsylvanians will celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.
But local leaders have new concerns because of the state's new fireworks law.
Their warning ahead of the first major holiday with legal fireworks, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks send 10,000 people to the hospital each year.
Roughly had of those cases occur in the first week of July.
Now that consumer grade fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania, first responders are preparing for a busy Fourth of July.
