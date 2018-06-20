  • Explosive safety demonstration shows how dangerous potent fireworks can be

    Updated:

    Two weeks from Wednesday, Pennsylvanians will celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

    But local leaders have new concerns because of the state's new fireworks law.

    Their warning ahead of the first major holiday with legal fireworks, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    Fireworks send 10,000 people to the hospital each year.

    Roughly had of those cases occur in the first week of July.

    Now that consumer grade fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania, first responders are preparing for a busy Fourth of July.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Explosive safety demonstration shows how dangerous potent fireworks can be

  • Headline Goes Here

    House tees up competing proposals to change redistricting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill to help communities fight blight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wolf held fundraiser at law firm his administration is suing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ed Rendell, ex-Pennsylvania governor, says he has Parkinson's