Several inches of snow expected to fall during New Year’s Eve festivities

PITTSBURGH — Bursts of heavy snow will continue impact the area through New Year’s Eve.

Snow will be steady to heavy at times and could include snow squalls, especially during the evening hours and as we ring in the New Year.

Travel is expected to be slippery and hazardous for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Bursts of snow will quickly cover roads, and visibility could drop to near zero.

Total snow for much of the area will range from two to four inches tonight, though isolated higher amounts are possible. In our eastern and southern higher elevations under the Winter Storm Warning will easily accumulate four to six inches or more.

New Year's Eve Weather

Most of the snow exits by early New Year’s Day morning. Temperatures will only be in the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. Scattered snow showers overnight Thursday may bring a coating to an inch to the area overnight into Friday morning.

The cold snap will continue, but temperatures will get closer to the freezing mark by the weekend.

Have a safe and Happy New Year!

