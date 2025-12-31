Former police sergeant pleads guilty to harassment after physical confrontation with 19-year-old

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A plea has been reached in the case of a local police officer charged after a physical confrontation with a young man was caught on camera.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office accused Robert Magnifico, then a sergeant with the Ellwood City Police Department, with pushing a 19-year-old man, denying the man his rights and then filing an inaccurate report about the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former police sergeant facing charges for physical confrontation with 19-year-old at local Sheetz

The victim’s friend recorded the interaction, which took place inside a Sheetz on June 6.

Ellwood City officer under investigation after confrontation caught on camera in convenience store

Magnifico was demoted and temporarily suspended after the incident.

On Dec. 18, Magnifico pleaded guilty to one count of harassment, which had been moved to a non-traffic citation, online court records show. Five other misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Court records show Magnifico was fined $100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group