Former police sergeant pleads guilty to harassment after physical confrontation with 19-year-old

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A plea has been reached in the case of a local police officer charged after a physical confrontation with a young man was caught on camera.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office accused Robert Magnifico, then a sergeant with the Ellwood City Police Department, with pushing a 19-year-old man, denying the man his rights and then filing an inaccurate report about the incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former police sergeant facing charges for physical confrontation with 19-year-old at local Sheetz
The victim’s friend recorded the interaction, which took place inside a Sheetz on June 6.
Magnifico was demoted and temporarily suspended after the incident.
On Dec. 18, Magnifico pleaded guilty to one count of harassment, which had been moved to a non-traffic citation, online court records show. Five other misdemeanor charges were dismissed.
Court records show Magnifico was fined $100.
