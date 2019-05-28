PITTSBURGH - Police charged a man with impersonating a public servant after they said he impersonated an officer and threatened to arrest his neighbors.
Shawn Salisbury was the man charged. Channel 11 was there as he walked out of court, and he did not want to comment on the situation.
Don't forget to download the WPXI News App so you can follow developments on stories from Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The events at the heart of this court case are said to have happened in April in Hazelwood when Salisbury's neighbor called 911. That neighbor said Salisbury pounded on her door and told her to turn off her lights because they were shining into his kitchen and bedroom. He said that, if she did not comply, she would be arrested.
The neighbor said Salisbury repeatedly flashed a badge too.
Police said they looked at footage from the neighbor's security cameras and it backed up her story.
Salisbury could face fines and time in jail.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}