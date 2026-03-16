Man arrested in connection with shooting on PRT bus

PITTSBURGH — A suspect in a shooting that happened on a PRT bus on Saturday has been arrested.

Port Authority Police said Michael Andrews, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and person not to possess a firearm on Monday.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Police believe Andrews shot a juvenile on the P1 bus near the Homewood Station on the East Busway over the weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Person shot inside PRT bus along East Busway in Pittsburgh; police searching for 2 suspects

The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

PRT issued the following statement about rider safety:

“PRT would like to assure our riders that safety is always our top priority. If riders see or hear something that causes them concern, we encourage them to notify the operator, call Port Authority Police at 412-255-1385 or dial 911 if the situation warrants.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group