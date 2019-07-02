  • Beaver Co. residents targeted in Italian lessons scam

    Updated:

    INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A warning from first responders in Beaver County - beware of people going door-to-door offering Italian lessons.

    Apparently, someone is going to homes and inviting people to the local fire hall to learn how to speak Italian, but their intentions are far from friendly.

    Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Liz Kilmer is looking into this scam and finding out how you can protect yourself and your 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories