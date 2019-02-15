  • Fallen tree blocks road in North Park

    PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fallen tree blocked a road in North Park Friday morning.

    The tree, as well as a pole and wires, reportedly fell just before 6 a.m. on Pearce Mill Road and Brown Road in Pine Township.

    According to Duquesne Light’s website, there were about a dozen power outages in the area.

