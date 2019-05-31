  • Family afraid of losing home after heavy rain brings down retaining wall

    Updated:

    ENON VALLEY, Pa. - Just a foot and a half separates a woman’s house and garage from disaster.

    Channel 11 was in Lawrence County trying to get answers for a family who is afraid they will lose everything after this week's heavy rain brought down a retaining wall that protects their property 

    Dawn Checca doesn’t blame Mother Nature, but she does blame borough officials who installed a drainage pipe aimed at her house.

    Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Renee Wallace. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories