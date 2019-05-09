Family asking for help after young father's body found in yard near his home

BUTLER, Pa. - A family is in search of answers after a man was found dead in a Butler yard less than a block from his home.
Candles and flowers mark the spot where 21-year-old John Fichter died. Police said someone noticed the young father’s body lying in the yard along East Brady Street early Monday morning.
According to investigators, Fichter’s body had scuff marks on it. While foul play was not immediately suspected, the case is still open.
Jessica Fichter said she received a text from her husband about 11 p.m. Sunday. He said he was on his way home.
“I just want to know what happened to him,” Jessica Fichter, John Fichter’s wife, said.
Police are trying to figure out where John Fichter was before his death. They’re looking for any surveillance video from the area.
“The boy had his demons, but he was a good kid. He had gotten his life together,” Stephen Fichter, John Fichter’s father, said.
The Fichter family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
