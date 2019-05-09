  • Man found with stab wound in middle of the street dies

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A man is dead after being found with a stabbing wound in the middle of a McKeesport street.

    Detectives were on Evans Avenue Wednesday evening after someone called for help around 5:40 p.m.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories