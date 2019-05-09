MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A man is dead after being found with a stabbing wound in the middle of a McKeesport street.
Detectives were on Evans Avenue Wednesday evening after someone called for help around 5:40 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch 11 at 11.
Mckeesport Police along with County Detectives are out along Evans Avenue. #Wpxi pic.twitter.com/NEt271wMd2— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) May 8, 2019
