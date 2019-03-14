GREENSBURG, Pa. - The family of a Greensburg woman shot and killed by police on Wednesday said they hold no ill will toward the officer who shot her.
According to police, Nina Adams was on the front porch of a home on Harvey Avenue firing a gun down the street toward a building.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan spoke with Adams' family Thursday. They said she suffered from schizophrenia and could be violent.
When officers arrived at the home, they told Adams to drop the weapon. One of the officers shot her with a bean bag round. Police told Channel 11 that didn't work and Adams just stumbled.
That's when a second officer fired the lethal shot.
