  • Family of Greensburg woman shot, killed by police holds 'no ill will' against officer

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The family of a Greensburg woman shot and killed by police on Wednesday said they hold no ill will toward the officer who shot her.

    According to police, Nina Adams was on the front porch of a home on Harvey Avenue firing a gun down the street toward a building.

    Channel 11's Courtney Brennan spoke with Adams' family Thursday. They said she suffered from schizophrenia and could be violent.

    Brennan will have their interview on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    >>RELATED: Woman dies after officer-involved shooting in Greensburg

    When officers arrived at the home, they told Adams to drop the weapon. One of the officers shot her with a bean bag round. Police told Channel 11 that didn't work and Adams just stumbled.

    That's when a second officer fired the lethal shot.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories