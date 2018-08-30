Family playing games when destructive fire breaks out at home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The shell of a home was left behind after flames tore through it Wednesday night in Springfield Township.
Family members were playing games when they started to smell smoke inside their Hawkins Hollow Road home, fire officials said.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn what started the fire -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Crews responded to the home about 10 p.m. as flames and thick smoke shot into the sky.
The family got out of the home safely.
TRENDING NOW:
- All state prisons in Pennsylvania put on lockdown after unknown substance exposures
- Get paid to eat avocados for weight-loss study
- Suspended superintendent accused of knowingly hiring man being investigated for murder
- VIDEO: Major North Hills intersection still closed nearly 2 months after flash flooding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}