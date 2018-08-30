  • Family playing games when destructive fire breaks out at home

    SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The shell of a home was left behind after flames tore through it Wednesday night in Springfield Township.

    Family members were playing games when they started to smell smoke inside their Hawkins Hollow Road home, fire officials said.

    Crews responded to the home about 10 p.m. as flames and thick smoke shot into the sky.

    The family got out of the home safely.

