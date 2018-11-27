The local man who died in a fiery crash on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate was remembered Tuesday morning.
Joseph Kearney, 42, and his fiance Kate Schurtz, 35, were driving from their home in New Jersey to Pittsburgh for the wedding, when their vehicle was involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-78.
Kearney grew up in Pleasant Hills and graduated from Seton LaSalle High School.
According to his obituary, he graduated from Penn State University with a marketing degree and earned his MBA from the University of Maryland.
Kearney was working as the Director of Emerging Technology at Verizon.
He'll be buried with his fiance in New Jersey.
