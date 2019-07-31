MT. LEBANON - A Mount Lebanon man, convicted of third-degree murder in the death of his 4-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday.
Joseph Gazzam, 31, was sentenced to 21 to 42 years in prison followed by eight years of probation for the death of his infant daughter Victoria in November 2017.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Gazzam had pleaded guilty to a general homicide count, as well as reckless and child endangerment. An Allegheny County judge ruled he committed a third-degree murder during a degree-of-guilt hearing.
Joseph Gazzam’s public defender argued that the defendant suffered abuse as a child, trauma after tours overseas & substance abuse.— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) July 31, 2019
But the judge noted that Gazzam did not seek help, stated this was the “most disturbing case” he ever had, that “shocks one’s conscience.” @wpxi
Police say Gazzam called 911 after the baby stopped breathing. Investigators say Gazzam eventually admitted to punching Victoria several times after she woke up from her nap crying.
We're following the developments from the courtroom for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house; house now deemed unsafe
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21
- VIDEO: Daughter convinces dad to give away $14 million property to conservation group
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}