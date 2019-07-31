  • Father sentenced for infant daughter's death

    MT. LEBANON - A Mount Lebanon man, convicted of third-degree murder in the death of his 4-month-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday. 

    Joseph Gazzam, 31,  was sentenced to 21 to 42 years in prison followed by eight years of probation for the death of his infant daughter Victoria in November 2017.  

    Gazzam had pleaded guilty to a general homicide count, as well as reckless and child endangerment. An Allegheny County judge ruled he committed a third-degree murder during a degree-of-guilt hearing.

    Police say Gazzam called 911 after the baby stopped breathing. Investigators say Gazzam eventually admitted to punching Victoria several times after she woke up from her nap crying.

