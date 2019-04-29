McKEESPORT, Pa. - A father has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after not telling police his girlfriend was abusing their toddler.
Andre Price Jr. admitted that his girlfriend, Christian Clark, had sent him videos that showed her abusing their son and threatening to kill him.
Police said Clark killed her 17-month-old son and tried to kill her 2-year-old daughter. Two weeks ago, Clark pleaded guilty to homicide and attempted homicide.
Police say Clark thought Price was cheating on her and abused the children to get back at him.
Price is set to be sentenced on July 23.
