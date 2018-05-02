After a Fayette County funeral home director was accused of stealing more than $500,000 from his clients, more alleged victims have come forward and Channel 11 found out another $250,000 is supposedly missing.
Uniontown funeral home director Stephen Kezmarsky is accused of preying on his elderly clientele, according to the state attorney general’s office, which says Kezmarsky stole money from clients who pre-paid for their own funerals.
Instead of putting their money in escrow accounts, which is required by law, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Kezmarsky stole it, putting it in his business and personal bank accounts.
After Channel 11 first reported his arrest in January, when investigators accused him of stealing more than $500,000, more victims came forward.
Channel 11 has learned an additional 31 people have filed claims, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 82.
“They trusted this funeral home director. He betrayed their trust, stole their funds, and we’re going to hold him accountable for his crimes,” Shapiro said in a statement.
Many of the alleged victims set aside this money so their funerals wouldn’t be a burden on their sons and daughters. And some live on fixed incomes.
Kezmarsky now faces more than 170 felony and misdemeanor charges.
