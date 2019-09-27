PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The FBI is now assisting police from West Mifflin as they search for a 7-week-boy who is believed to be in danger.
According to investigators, the infant, Ambrose Klingensmith, is believed to be with his parents, 32-year-old Jeannette Funnen and 23-year-old Daemon Klingensmith. A 3-year-old boy is also with them.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
West Mifflin police told Channel 11 News they believe the 7-week-old is "at risk of harm or injury."
The baby had been at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for abdominal bruising consistent with child abuse, according to a criminal complaint. However, his parents took off with him from the emergency room before he was examined.
TRENDING NOW:
- Elizabeth Bridge closed indefinitely due to ‘structural concerns,' officials say
- Police searching for 7-week-old believed to be in danger
- Sisters beaten during fight at Pittsburgh gas station speak out day after surveillance released
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 Buick Century with Pennsylvania license plate number LBD-6681. The car was last seen on Washington Road in Peters Township.
West Mifflin police said they were given information that they might be traveling to Florida.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125.
The baby's parents are charged with child endangerment.
An Amber Alert was not issued because the infant was not abducted.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}