    The Food and Drug Administration just announced new information about a dog food recall that impacts several brands.

    The food, which is sold nationwide, has elevated levels of Vitamin D.

    • Nutrisca
      • Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food 
        • UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
        • UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
        • UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
        • Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
    • Natural Life Pet Products
      • Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food 
        • UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag 
          • Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
    • Sunshine Mills, Inc.
      • Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food 
        • UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
        • UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
      • Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food 
        • UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
        • UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
      • Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food 
        • UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
        • UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
        • UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
    • ANF, Inc.
    • Lidl (Orlando brand)
      • Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food 
        • Lidl product number 215662 
          • TI1 3 Mar 2019
          • TB2 21 Mar 2019
          • TB3 21 Mar 2019
          • TA2 19 Apr 2019
          • TB1 15 May 2019
          • TB2 15 May 2019
    • ELM Pet Foods, Inc.
      • ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe 
        • UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag 
          • D2 26 FEB 2019
          • TE1 30 APR 2019
          • TD1 5 SEP 2019
          • TD2 5 SEP 2019
        • UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag 
          • TB3 6 APR 2019
          • TA1 2 JULY 2019
          • TI1 2 JULY 2019
      • ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe 
        • UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag 
          • TB3 14 Sep 2019
          • TA2 22 Sep 2019
          • TB2 11 Oct 2019
    • Ahold Delhaize

