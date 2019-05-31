Pittsburgh-based FedEx Ground (NYSE: FDX), which offers seven-day-a-week delivery during its busiest holiday seasons, announced Thursday it would extend the service year-round for most of the U.S. starting in January 2020.
The company is shifting operations to match the demand of a growing e-commerce industry. The strategy also includes integrating FedEx SmartPost package volume and large package capabilities into the company’s standard operations, according to Patrick Fitzgerald, senior Vice President of integrated marketing and communication at FedEx.
While the U.S. Postal Service had previously handled many FedEx SmartPost package deliveries to residential areas, about two million of those packages will now be integrated back into FedEx Ground operations by the end of 2020.
