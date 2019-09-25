BRADDOCK, Pa. - Fifth Season — a local farming and robotics startup, founded as Robotany in 2016 — announced Tuesday that it would construct a 60,000-square-foot vertical farm in Braddock.
Set to open in 2020, the vertical farm "will set a new vertical agricultural standard for efficient, safe and sustainable production... in urban communities," according to Fifth Season's co-founder and CEO Austin Webb. The vertical farm is anticipated to produce 500,000 pounds of lettuce, spinach, kale, arugula and herbs during its first full year of operation. The facility is partially solar-powered and requires 95 percent less water than traditional growing operations.
