0 Fire damages social club across street from local fire department

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Several fire companies were called to a fire Tuesday morning at an Italian club in Fayette County, including one right across the street.

The Sons of Italy in Connellsville has substantial damage to the basement, according to officials. There's also smoke and water damage in the upstairs of the building along Rogers Avenue.

Security and smoke alarms went off shortly before 6 a.m.

The close proximity to a fire station helped when it came to putting the fire out.

“We had a very quick response. About four minutes from the time of dispatch, we had people on scene, and that made a huge difference,” Connellsville Township Fire Chief Rob Lieberger said.

The fire spread throughout the basement and in the ductwork.

“We had to rip all that out because it was up in the ceiling above that, so we ripped that down to get the fire out,” Lieberger said.

A man who rents an apartment in the same building got out safely, officials said.

A fire marshal is looking into what caused the fire, but it doesn't appear to be suspicious, officials said.

Just arrived to reported fire at Sons & Daughters of Italy in Connellsville. Fire appears to be out. No injuries. I can smell smoke. Look at the location! Connellsville Twp Volunteer Fire is right across the street! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JuJAWpTVGD — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 16, 2019

