Aaron Rodgers weighs in on fan behavior after DK Metcalf suspension: ‘Seeing parts of society erode’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave his input on DK Metcalf’s two-game suspension for getting into an altercation with a fan at Ford Field during the team’s 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> NFL upholds DK Metcalf’s suspension after appeal following altercation with fan, reports say

While the Steelers were on defense in the second quarter, Metcalf got into it with the fan, who was in the front row. Metcalf grabbed the fan by his shirt and swiped at him. He didn’t hit him directly, but there was some contact.

Rodgers doesn’t condone what Metcalf did, but he thinks there should be a stricter code of conduct for fans.

“I think there’s a mindset that you pay for a ticket, you can say whatever the hell you want,” Rodgers said. “I think there should be some sort of code of conduct. Obviously that was intentional, and I think there was some celebration afterward on his part. Obviously don’t condone what DK did, but I understand. There’s been a lot of crazy comments said my way over the years. The truth is that would never happen face to face. There’s two sides to every story. I support DK, I’ll continue to support DK.”

The NFL and the Lions are still investigating whether or not they will take any action against Lions fan Ryan Kennedy for inciting the incident between Metcalf, according to a report by NFL Network. Kennedy was spotted bragging after he provoked Metcalf.

Rodgers thinks the rise of gambling, fantasy football and social media has changed fan behavior. There’s some positives to those aspects, but there’s also a detrimental effect.

“A lot of that stuff is really good for the sport. Now, at the same time, as you’re seeing parts of society erode, maybe the conduct has changed over the years,” Rodgers said.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group