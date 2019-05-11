  • Fire destroys Greensburg coffee shop and bakery

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A fire destroyed a business in downtown Greensburg.

    Part of West Otterman Street was closed while firefighters battled the blaze at Bean and Baguette.

    The coffee shop and bakery is in an old house.

    No one was hurt.

    The business is closed indefinitely.

    According to the fire chief, investigators believe it started as an electrical fire on the first floor and there was no fire alarm system in place.

