  • Fire official hospitalized, 2 dogs dead after house fire

    WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire official was taken to a hospital after a fire early Monday morning that killed two dogs at a home in Wilkins Township, authorities said.

    Crews were called about 12:30 a.m. to Ridgecrest Drive.

    The fire chief said the homeowner is in the hospital. Someone went to the home about 7 p.m. Sunday to feed the dogs, and they did not notice anything out of the ordinary.A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which left the home badly damaged.

    It is unclear why the fire official was taken to a hospital, and their condition was not immediately available.

