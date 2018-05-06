Fire shuts down family-owned bakery

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - A bakery in Brackenridge had to close after it was damaged by fire.
Vibo's Italian Bakery on Brackenridge Avenue has been in the community for more than 30 years.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., how much damage there is and what firefighters believe started the fire.
The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the apartment above the bakery where the owners live.
"We have a lot of work to do, but we've always been here," said Dino Lopreiato, whose family owns the bakery. "My father ... refuses to quit and I'm surprised he hasn't hooked up a generator to make bread."
