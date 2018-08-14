Fire truck starts chain reaction crash that destroys family's home

A North Franklin family is out of their home after it was destroyed in a crash that began with a fire truck.
Police tell Channel 11 a volunteer fire truck was responding to a scene when it lost control on Scenic Drive and hit a trailer. The truck kept going, hitting a light pole and then a parked van that ended up going right into a mobile home.
Gabriella DeLuca talks to that family about what their next steps are, for 11 at 11.
