PENN HILLS, Pa. - An attic caught fire in Penn Hills early Tuesday morning and a firefighter was hurt while dealing with it.
It was just before 2 a.m. when firefighters responded to Universal Road when a couple inside managed to escape and call 911.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts for in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Initial indications are the fire was electrical.
The injured firefighter rolled his ankle and was taken to the hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler
- Hurricane Dorian: Strong Category 4 storm crawls over Bahamas, expected to approach Florida coast
- It's official: Rudolph named No. 2 QB... for now
- VIDEO: Family of kidnapped child, Nalani Johnson, speaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}