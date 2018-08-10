MT LEBANON, Pa. - Firefighters are working to put out a 3-alarm house fire in Mt Lebanon.
The fire started just after 9 a.m. Friday at a 3-story home in the 900 block of Osage Road.
#HappeningNow Cruise around the scene of a house fire in Mt Lebanon pic.twitter.com/YZ0CRSTv2R— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) August 10, 2018
Investigators haven't released if anyone was inside the home when the fire started or if there are any injuries.
#HappeningNow Over a dozen fie departments respond to a house fire in Mt Lebanon. Homeowner says a contractors's torch sealing the roof , accidentally started the fire. A firefighter was taken to the hospital, treated for the heat pic.twitter.com/XmjNkhTPaN— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) August 10, 2018
