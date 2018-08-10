PHILADELPHIA - The Steelers are at the center of another possible controversy, but this one doesn’t have anything to do with the National Anthem.
The team is being accused of using a deflated football during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Howard Eskin of WIP, the NFL is investigating.
During #Eagles #steelers pre season game their was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was VERY deflated . The #NFL has the Football and is investigating. I saw the FB after incompletion and it was like a marshmallow. @SportsRadioWIP— Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 10, 2018
Eskin tweeted that he saw the football in question during the third quarter of the game and it looked like a “marshmallow.”
Mason Rudolph was playing quarterback for the Steelers at the time.
According to a report by Yahoo! Sports, the NFL released a statement saying the ball in question was 'defective.'
“All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed. In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play and will be sent back to Wilson for review.”
Who can forget “Deflate Gate” – when the NFL concluded that the Patriots used deflated footballs in the AFC Championship Game in January of 2015. It cost the team two draft picks and a $1 million fine. Quarterback Tom Brady was also suspended for 4 games.
