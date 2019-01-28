MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Intense flames and thick smoke poured from a home in McCandless on Sunday afternoon.
The roof collapsed at the home on Park Edge Drive, and the house is a total loss.
Channel 11 saw multiple dogs being rescued. A neighbor told Channel 11 around 20 dogs lived in the home, and the neighbor doesn't believe all of them survived.
Heavy smoke pouring from this house fire on Park Edge Drive in McCandless. I saw multiple dogs being rescued. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/P8aVoixifR— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) January 27, 2019
Heavy smoke from house along Park edge Drive here in McCandless several fire companies on scene fighting the blaze #wpxi pic.twitter.com/K0Lw6hOXtz— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 27, 2019
A husband and wife were inside at the time of the fire.
The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are unclear.
Several fire departments responded because of the size of the house.
Heavy flames shooting from the roof of this house along Park edge Drive in McCandless #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3L1NwuqLJb— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 27, 2019
