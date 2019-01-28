  • Firefighters rescue several dogs while battling blaze in McCandless neighborhood

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Intense flames and thick smoke poured from a home in McCandless on Sunday afternoon.

    The roof collapsed at the home on Park Edge Drive, and the house is a total loss.

    Channel 11 saw multiple dogs being rescued. A neighbor told Channel 11 around 20 dogs lived in the home, and the neighbor doesn't believe all of them survived.

    A husband and wife were inside at the time of the fire.

    The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are unclear.

    Several fire departments responded because of the size of the house.

