    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police were stationed outside a fireworks business' corporate offices in Youngstown, Ohio, for hours after two bomb threats were called into Phantom Fireworks.

    The threats were made just hours after a tweet from President Trump, according to NBC affiliate WFMJ.

    In it, he thanked Phantom for donating fireworks to Washington's Fourth of July celebration.

    No bombs have been found so far.

