YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police were stationed outside a fireworks business' corporate offices in Youngstown, Ohio, for hours after two bomb threats were called into Phantom Fireworks.
The threats were made just hours after a tweet from President Trump, according to NBC affiliate WFMJ.
Thanks to “Phantom Fireworks” and “Fireworks by Grucci" for their generosity in donating the biggest fireworks show Washington D.C. has ever seen. CEO's Bruce Zoldan and Phil Grucci are helping to make this the greatest 4th of July celebration in our Nations history!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019
In it, he thanked Phantom for donating fireworks to Washington's Fourth of July celebration.
No bombs have been found so far.
