Employees of the Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station are sometimes asked by neighbors if the plant is operating because they don't hear anything coming from the new natural gas-fired power plant set amid the rolling hills of Smithton off Interstate 70.
No, said Plant Manager Robert Mayfield: The operation's just that quiet, thanks to the natural gas-powered turbines and the equipment that helps control noise from the plant, as well as the grassy buffer between the plant and its rural neighbors.
The 940-megawatt Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station has been operating since December 2018, providing enough electricity to power almost 1 million homes in the 13-state PJM Interconnection regional grid. It's owned by Tenaska Pennsylvania Partners LLC, a venture of Nebraska-based power plant operator Tenaska plus Diamond Generating Corp. and J-Power USA Investment Corp. The construction of the state-of-the-art plant, one of the only combined cycle natural gas plants in Pennsylvania and the only one operating in the Pittsburgh region, began in 2016.
