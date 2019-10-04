PITTSBURGH - After receiving more than 700 adoption applications, the first of more than 100 dogs rescued in September from a home in Ross Township will be made available for adoption Friday.
In all, 117 dogs were rescued from the deplorable hoarding situation, which officials said had crews in need of hazmat suits to enter the home because of high ammonia levels. Two dogs died.
Animal Friends has been working to medically clear the dogs -- most of which are Australian Shepherds and Border Collies -- for adoption. A few will go up for adoption Friday morning.
The response has been so overwhelming, Animal Friends said it is no longer accepting adoption applications.
