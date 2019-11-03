SHANKSVILLE, Pa. - The Trail of Remembrance is now open in Shanksville at the Flight 93 Memorial.
It's a trail that winds along Skyline Road leading to the site of the memorial.
The location includes the crash site and final resting place of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93.
"It's going to be a great place for people to come and reflect on where they were and then also see what the memorial is like today," said Katie Cordek with the memorial.
The National Guard helped build the trail and donations paid for it.
