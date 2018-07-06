JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities will provide an update Friday on the case of a Florida mother’s disappearance. A woman from Butler County is a suspect.
Joleen Cummings, 34, was last seen May 12 leaving work at a hair salon in Nassau County, the same salon where Kimberly Kessler worked, police said.
Kessler, of Butler, was reported missing by her family in 2012, although she disappeared in 2004. Investigators determined Kessler wasn’t in any danger and suspected she didn’t want to be found.
Police said Kessler was living in Jacksonville under the name Jennifer Sybert, a woman who died more than 30 years ago and is buried at North Side Cemetery in Butler.
Kessler is the last known person to see Cummings alive. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper previously said evidence leads his department to believe Cummings is no longer alive.
Kessler is in jail on charges of grand theft auto after investigators spotted her driving Cummings' vehicle on surveillance video after she went missing.
Leeper and FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer will provide “details of an upcoming organized search for evidence in the case” Friday afternoon in Florida, according to a news release.
