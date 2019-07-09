PITTSBURGH - F.N.B. Corp. is closing seven branches across its footprint, including one in Pittsburgh.
The First National Bank branch at 503 Greenfield Ave. in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, is closing on Sept. 27. Customers will be served by the Squirrel Hill branch, less than a mile away, at 4300 Murray Avenue.
"We continually evaluate our branch network to ensure it is optimized and operating efficiently,” Jennifer Reel, F.N.B. senior vice president, said on Monday.
