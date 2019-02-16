  • Former Allegheny County Detective, boxing coach Jimmy Cvetic dies at 69

    Former Allegheny County Detective Jimmy Cvetic has died.

    In addition to his time on the force, Cvetic was also a poet, boxing coach and philanthropist, which included organizing Christmas toy drives. 

    The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office posted a tweet sending its condolences to Cvetic's family: 

    Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert took to Instagram to express his condolences:

     

    Cvetic was 69 years old.

