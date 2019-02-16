Former Allegheny County Detective, boxing coach Jimmy Cvetic dies at 69

Former Allegheny County Detective Jimmy Cvetic has died.
In addition to his time on the force, Cvetic was also a poet, boxing coach and philanthropist, which included organizing Christmas toy drives.
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office posted a tweet sending its condolences to Cvetic's family:
DA Zappala & staff send deepest condolences to the family & friends of Jimmy Cvetic. Jimmy’s career as a police officer was only bested by his life long mission to make sure that every child he came in contact with had a better life. Truly one of the good guys !! He’ll be missed pic.twitter.com/7BsRtv9aRe— AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) February 16, 2019
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert took to Instagram to express his condolences:
Rest in Peace, Jimmy Cvetic. You were larger than life and made a difference in the lives of so many people. I consider myself blessed to know and call you a friend. Hearts are broken & you will be dearly missed but we will find comfort in the fact that your good deeds and memory will last forever. I will never forget your constant message..."always for the kids" God bless you and what you did for Wester Pennsylvania! #WesternPaPoliceAthleticLeauge #SecretSocietyofDog #FindingTheElfInMyself @pghpolice @joinpghpolice
Cvetic was 69 years old.
