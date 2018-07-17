Former Kiski Area employee accused of sexual contact with students

Police on Tuesday charged a former Kiski Area School District employee with having inappropriate contact with students, including sexual relations.
Ryan O’Toole, 27, of Verona faces one count of intercourse/sexual contact with a student, three counts of corruption of minors and a count of harassment.
Damany Lewis is talking to district officials and residents about the charges for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
In the criminal complaint, state troopers say they received numerous tips to the state’s ChildLine late last year about O’Toole’s behavior. District officials told investigators they’d questioned O’Toole about those reports and subsequently fired him.
When troopers interviewed him at his home, he allegedly confessed to engaging in inappropriate behavior and conduct with current and former students at the high school before and during his time working there.
O’Toole, who worked as a coach and physical trainer, allegedly traded sexually explicit messages with several female students at the school, including sending shirtless photos of himself.
One student told police she and O’Toole had sex in his vehicle in spring 2017, according to the complaint. Another said she O’Toole “made out” in his vehicle.
The school district released the following statement:
"On November 3, 2017, Kiski Area School District officials received information alleging inappropriate interactions between Mr. Ryan O’Toole and one or more Kiski Area students. Appropriate authorities were contacted and Mr. O’Toole’s employment was immediately terminated. Mr. O’Toole served as an assistant football coach during the 2017 season. Additionally, Mr. O’Toole was associated with Kiski Area students through his independent personal training business."
