PITTSBURGH - A former St. Bernard School student has filed a lawsuit claiming he was sexually assaulted by a male teacher when he attended the Catholic elementary school.
The lawsuit has been filed against the teacher, the school and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim claims he was sexually assaulted numerous times while he was a student at the elementary school.
The victim said the abuse happened in a classroom, and it began after he started struggling in math and sought tutoring help from the teacher.
According to the lawsuit, the victim tried to repress memories of the teacher’s “horrendous actions, as they were too painful to relive.”
It is alleged in the lawsuit that the teacher sexually assaulted the student on at least five different occasions.
