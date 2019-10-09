PITTSBURGH - Former United States Steel Corp. CEO David Roderick, 95, died on October 5 in Latrobe, according to his obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Roderick worked at U.S. Steel from 1953 to 1989, serving in the roles including vice president of accounting international, vice president international, chairman of the finance committee, board director, chairman of the board and CEO.
Pittsburgh Business Times
