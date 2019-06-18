MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - More than $48 million was awarded in contracts to renovate and build a new elementary school in Franklin Regional School District.
According to our partners at the Trib, the proposed Sloan project passed in an 8-1 vote to build up and renovate the Sloan Elementary site off Sardis road.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The board plans to make Sloan a lower elementary with kindergarten through second grade students, and the new building would house kids in grades three through five.
But the decision didn’t come without some controversy.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko spoke to people who oppose this decision. They say they’re concerned for safety of the students and having them all on one campus, which in turn could create some traffic issues outside of the elementary school.
They also say they don’t want to see spending get out of control, because they’ve had their taxes raised every year for the last 15 years.
Board members who voted in favor told the Trib it's a higher upfront cost but gives more options for the future.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday
- Charges expected today after inmate tips off therapist to woman's death
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing 3-Year-Old Son, Boy’s Mother After Ordered to Pay Child Support
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}